Top FIFA trained security guru Okello lands another high profile CAF assignment

Experienced FIFA trained security personnel controls a stubborn fan who had run to the field of play in excitement as Uganda Cranes qualified for AFCON 2019

Confederation cup final (2nd Leg) – 2nd December 2018

AS Vita Club (Democratic Republic of Congo) Vs Club Athletic (Morocco)

Martyrs Stadium, Kinshasa

If one is tasked to summarize the year 2018 in three precise words for Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) trained security personnel, Dixon Adol Okello, it is befitting to tag it “golden and fruitful”.

Just moments after landing a high-profile Senior FIFA safety and security officers course in Zurich, Switzerland, Okello was handled two high profile CAF Champions league encounters.

As part of the CAF security team, Okello ably and superbly handled the Al Ahly against Horoya Guinea quarterfinal clash in Cairo.

He was once again on duty for the Al Ahly – Seithief semifinal duel.

Now, the latest development indicates yet another assignment for the diligent security guru who hails from CECAFA footballing giants, Uganda.

Okello will handle the security affairs in the highly billed second leg clash of the 2018 CAF Confederation final between Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita Club and Morocco’s Club Athletic.



I am always ready for duty. It takes passion, expertise, courage and determination to execute such work. FIFA certified safety and security officer Dixon Adol Okello

Meanwhile, as Okello majestically ascends up the ladder to carry aloft his personal brand and the Ugandan flag, he has not forgotten his roots.

He has recently successfully accomplished the training of sixty (60) security personnel and stewards at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

These were equipped with the latest crowd control and surveillance skills, all targeted at mitigation of crowd trouble during matches.

Dixon Okello training stadium stewards in Kampala. He targets 200 trained stewards by January 2019

Okello’s target is to train as many stewards as possible with bare minimum of at least 200 by January 2019.