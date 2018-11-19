Uganda Sand Cranes embark on 1680 KM road journey to Dar es salaam | Beach Soccer

Uganda national beach soccer team (Sand Cranes) will be traveling 1681 KM by road to the Tanzanian capital, Dar es salaam for the annual Copa Dar es salaam championship (Photo: FUFA Media).

2018 Copa Dar es salaam Beach Soccer Championship:

21st – 25th November

Dar es salaam, Tanzania

For the next 28 hours, the Uganda national beach soccer team (Sand Cranes) will be traveling 1681 KM by road to the Tanzanian capital, Dar es salaam for the annual Copa Dar es salaam championship.

The 18-man team (10 players and 8 officials) was officially flagged off by FUFA headquarters in Mengo Kampala on Monday by the Federation finance director, Decolas Kiiza on Monday at 2 P.M.

Led by the chairman of the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA), Deo Mutabazi, the contingent traveled by the Tahmeed company bus.

The group is expected to arrive at their destination on Tuesday evening at 8 PM. to arrive on Tuesday ahead of the tourney kick off on Wednesday.

FUFA Finance Director Decolas Kiiza hands over a flag to Meddie Kibirige, vice captain

Head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge remains unfazed despite the length journey;



We are the best in the region and we have to prove that in such tournaments. We have selected the best players from the league and we are sure we shall return home with silverware. We expect to keep on improving and we hope to obtain a lot from the tournament. Salim Jamal Muwonge, Uganda Sand Cranes head coach



We are well motivated and prepared for the tournament. This is our second time to be part of it. We hope to improve on the performance and come back with victory. Allan Katwe, Uganda Sand Cranes captain

Allan Katwe, the team captain at Uganda Sand Cranes (Photo: FUFA Media)

The tournament will kick off on Wednesday, 21st and is expected to end on Sunday, 25th November 2018.

Already, five countries have confirmed to take part in the championship with hosts Tanzania, Seychelles, Malawi, Madagascar and Uganda.

The Sand Cranes will don a newly designed kit.

Full contingent:

Leader of delegation: Deo Mutabazi

General coordinator: Ali Mwebe

Technical Director: Bashir Mutyaba

Head coach: Salim Jamal Muwonge

Team Physiotherapist: Bithum Codian Aduny

Team manager: Tonny Ssebagala

Referees: Shafic Mugerwa and Muhammad Ssenteza

Players:

Meddie Kibirige (Goalkeeper)

Nasser Lwamunda (Goalkeeper)

Davis Kasujja

Allan Katwe (Captain)

Sulaiman Ochero

Rica Byaruhanga

Godfrey Lwesibawa

Ronald Magwali

Alex Emmanuel Wasswa

Swaibu Kakwaya