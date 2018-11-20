Aging APR head coach resigns over health concerns

Ljubomir Lubjo Petrovic

Serbian born tactician Ljubomir “Ljupko” Petrović , 70, confirmed his resignation from Rwanda Premier league reigning champions APR Football Club.

Petrovic, a former UEFA Champions league winner with Red Star Belgrade in 1991 communicated this immediate resignation over health issues.

He had been in charge of the army side for eight months before he communicated to the team management over advise from his physician.

He confirmed the development through a letter to management as quoted by Rwanda’s daily, New Times;



After detailed examination, to my great sadness, the doctor told me that if I want to continue normal life I should never again be dealing with trainer’s call. This is a difficult moment in my life because I am forbidden to do what I love most in my life. I am so sorry that I have to stop in APR now, when we were in our way of achieve all the wishes of the club and especially entering in the CAF Champions league.

I’m thankful for spending some time in Rwandan football, living almost a good time.

Wish APR all the best.

Ljubomir “Ljupko” Petrović

The back room staff that has Radanavic Miodrag, Jimmy Mulisa (assistants), Didier Bizimana (physical trainer) and goalkeeping trainer Ibrahim Mugisha all remain.

On March 2 this year, APR FC demoted then head coach Mulisa replacing him with Petrovic.

It was Petrovic’s second spell at APR, having previously worked at the army side from 2014-2015 before resigning citing ‘unfulfilled promises.’

Petrovic guided APR to the 18th league title last season and his resignation comes on the back of a winning run of five games, with the team the only side yet to drop a point in the new domestic league campaign.