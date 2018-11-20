Mwebaze resigns at Onduparaka after 99 days

Asaph Mwebaze has confirmed resignation from Onduparaka as Head coach after just 99 days.
The former Maroons tactician revealed this while appearing on NTV weekly sports show, The Press Box.
” I’m no longer the head coach of Onduparaka FC,” the outspoken coach said. “We have mutually agreed with the club chairman Benjamin Nyakun to end our marriage or contract,” he added.
“We shall sit and agree on the modalitiesand make a formal announcement but at the moment my tenure with the club hasended
Mwebaze signed a three year deal atOnduparaka on August 12 and has been in charge of nine games in allcompetitions.
During that reign, he has won four games, lost 3 and drawn 3 although one was won in penalties.
Here is summary of the games
Fufa Super Eight
Onduparaka 1-1SC Villa (5-3) – FUFA Super 8
KCCA FC 2-0 Onduparaka – FUFA Super 8
Uganda League Games
Onduparaka
FC 2-0 Nyamityobora FC
SC Villa 0-1 Onduparaka FC
Onduparaka FC 0-2 KCCA FC
Kirinya Jinja SS 0-3 Onduparaka FC
Onduparaka FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC
Tooro United FC 0-0 Onduparaka FC
Maroons FC 2-1 Onduparaka FC