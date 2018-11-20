Sudan Vs Seychelles: Ugandan referee trio in charge | AFCON U-23 Qualifiers

Ugandan FIFA Referees will be in charge of the return leg forthe AFCON U-23 qualifier between Sudan and Seychelles at the Khartoum Stadium, Khartoum city in Sudan.

AFCON U-23 Qualifiers:

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Sudan Vs Seychelles

Khartoum Stadium, Sudan

Ugandan FIFA Referees will be in charge of the return leg for the AFCON U-23 qualifier between Sudan and Seychelles at the Khartoum Stadium, Khartoum city in Sudan.

The trio of Ali Sabila Chelengat (center referee), Musa Balikoowa Ngobi (first assistant) and Ronald Katenya (second assistant) were appointed by the referees’ division at the Confederation of African Football Association (CAF).

The match is the return leg of the preliminary round that will take place at the Khartoum stadium in Khartoum City.

There is a lot to play for in this match, the first leg having ended one goal apiece last week in Mahe city.

The referees have handled high profile international matches on the continent.