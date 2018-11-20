Vipers Vs El Merriekh: CAF confirms referees for both legs | Preliminary round

Rwandese referees will be in charge of the return leg when El Merriekh visits Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium

CAF Champions League 2018/19:

Preliminary Round:

1st Leg: El Merreikh (Sudan) Vs Vipers(Uganda) – 27/28 November (Tue-Wed)

2nd Leg: Vipers (Uganda) Vs El Merreikh (Sudan) – 4/5 December (Tue-Wed)

When the reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club travels to Sudan to face El Merriekh, Algerian FIFA Referees will handle the duel according to the CAF Referees’ appointment committee.

Aderazzek Arab is the center referee ascompatriots Abbes Akram Zerhouni and Brahim El Hamiaoui Sid Ali shall be firstand second assistant referees respectively.

Another Algerian Mustafa Ghorbal is the fourth official.

Youssouf Guedi Guireh from Djibouti and Eritrea’s Yohannes Ghirmai shall be the match commissioner and referee assessors respectively.

For the return leg that comes a week later at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende will be handled by a set of referees from Rwanda.

The center referee for the return leg is Abdoul Karim Twagiramukiza.

Dieudonne Mutuyimana and Honore Simba are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Zanzibar’s Ali Mzee Zam is the match commissioner.

The first leg dates in Khartoum will be 27th and 28th November 2018 whilst the return leg will be played between 4th and 5th December 2018.

The successful winner between Vipers and El Merriekh over the two legs will face the winner from the Gamtel (Gambia) and Club Sportif Constantinois (Algeria) during the first round.

The first round shall be played between 14th – 16th December (first leg) and 21st – 23rd December (second round).

Match Officials:

1st Leg (27thor 28th December 2018): El Merreikh (Sudan) Vs Vipers (Uganda) – Khartoum

Center Referee: Arab Aderazzek (Algeria)

First Assistant Referee: Abbes Akram Zerhouni (Algeria)

Second Assistant Referee: Ali Sid Brahim El Hamiaoui (Algeria)

Fourth official: Mustafa Ghorbal (Algeria)

Referee Assessor: Youssouf Guedi Guireh (Djibouti)

Match commissioner: Yohannes Ghirmai (Eritrea)

2nd Leg: Vipers (Uganda) Vs El Merreikh (Sudan) – 4/5 December (Tue-Wed):

Center Referee: Abdoul Karim Twagiramukiza (Rwanda)

First Assistant Referee: Dieudonne Mutuyimana (Rwanda)

Second Assistant Referee: Honore Simba (Rwanda)

Match Commissioner: Ali Mzee Zam (Zanzibar)