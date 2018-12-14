Mutanda nets brace as SC Villa outwits Express in Kampala derby

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 12):

Friday Results:

SC Villa 2-0 Express

Tooro United 1-0 Maroons

Nyamityobora 2-0 Ndejje University

Sports Club Villa continues with the steady fast recovery under new coach Douglas Bamweyana.

A well worked out 2-0 home win against bitter sworn rivals Express at the Mandela National Stadium on Friday underlines the aforementioned situation.

The Jogoos live wire striker Bashir Mutanda scored a goal in each half of the game well handled by FIFA Referee William Wiberforce Oloya before a small but passionate crowd.

Mutanda’s first arrived two minutes to the opening half hour mark, a first time shot past goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi following a defensive lapse by defenders John Revita and Isaac Mutanga.

The second goal came after 61 minutes, another sublime finish inside the goal area after being set up by a lively left back Derrick Ndahiiro.

The damage would have been sealed by second half substitute Mike Sserumaga but the veteran left footer hit the cross bar off another Ndahiiro cut back.

Efforts by Express to at least pull back a goal hit a dead end since Eric Kambale and substitute Nasir Mbabali were well checked by SC Villa captain Yusuf Mukisa, Moses Kiggundu and Shafik Bakaki.

SC Villa improves to 12th with 12 points, as they earned their second win of the season.

Express, who had two days ago defeated KCCA 3-2 at Wankulukuku suffered their 4th loss of the campaign, remaining 9th with 16 points.

In other matches, Nyamityobora beat visiting Ndejje University 2-0 at Kakyeeka stadium and Tooro United piped Maroons at the Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI:

Samuel Kivumbi (G.K), Shafik Bakaki, Derrick Ndahiiro, Yusuf Mukisa (Captain), Moses Kiggundu, Ashraf Mandela, David Owori, Edgar Luzige, Albert Mugisa, Lwanga Charles, Bashir Mutanda

Substitutes:

Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Pius Wangi, Ambrose Kirya, Habib Kavuma, Mike Sserumaga, Joseph Ssemujju, Lincoln Mukisa

Head coach: Douglas Bamweyana

Express XI:

Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Charles Musoke, Disan Galiwango, Isaac Mutanga (Captain), John Revita, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Badru Nsubuga, Pius Mbidde, Tony Odur, Eric Kambale, Mubarak Nsubuga

Subs:

Tony Kyamera (G.K), Charles Lubega, Davis Mayanja, Joel Male, Shafiq Kakeeto, Nasir Mbabali, Lawrence Kigonya

Head coach: Kefa Kisala