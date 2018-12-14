Nyamityobora wins on return to Kakyeeka

Nyamityobora Players contemplating on what to improve | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Result

Nyamityobora 2-0 Ndejje University

Nyamityobora earned their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory against Ndejje University on return to Kakyeeka stadium.

Charles Ssebutinde and Alex Komakech scored the goals for Asaph Mwebaze’s side to move them to 7 points in 12 games.

Ssebutinde put the hosts in the lead after 22minutes while Komakech converted a penalty in the 35th minute as the game went into break with a two goal cushion.

In the second half, the visitors tried to search for the goals but the ‘Abanyakare’ held on for the three points.

The University side remain in the drop zone with 8 points from 12 games.