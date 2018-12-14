Football

Nyamityobora wins on return to Kakyeeka

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook
Nyamityobora Players contemplating on what to improve | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Result

Nyamityobora 2-0 Ndejje University

Nyamityobora earned their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory against Ndejje University on return to Kakyeeka stadium.

Charles Ssebutinde and Alex Komakech scored the goals for Asaph Mwebaze’s side to move them to 7 points in 12 games.

Ssebutinde put the hosts in the lead after 22minutes while Komakech converted a penalty in the 35th minute as the game went into break with a two goal cushion.

In the second half, the visitors tried to search for the goals but the ‘Abanyakare’ held on for the three points.

The University side remain in the drop zone with 8 points from 12 games.

You May Also Like

CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA sugarcoats home victory over Mtibwa in first leg

FULL TIME: KCCA 3-0 Mtibwa Sugar | CAF Confederation Cup

Onduparaka Vs Police Preview: Caterpillars target Cops scalp

Leave a Reply