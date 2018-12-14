Football

Sserunkuma penalty sinks Maroons at Buhinga

by Ismael Kiyonga
Result

  • Tooro United 1-0 Maroons
Tooro United

Simon Sserunkuma scored a first half penalty to earn Tooro United a 1-0 win over visiting Maroons at Buhinga stadium.

The goal came after eleven minutes as Wasswa Bbosa’s side won their second game at Buhinga and third overall in 12 league games.

The hosts came into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Mbarara City in the Western derby while Maroons were in buoyant mood after rallying from behind to win Nyamityobora.

Tooro United are now 11th on the log with 13 points while Maroons are 13th on the 16-team log with 10 points.   

