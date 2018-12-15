Bright Stars Vs URA Preview: Ssimbwa’s draw specialist bank on decent record

Bright Stars players congratulate Brian Kayanja (R) after scoring against Express. He will be key against URA

Sunday December 16, 2018

Bright Stars Vs URA – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe 4pm

URA visit Bright Stars at Champions stadium, Mwererwe eager to end a drawing streak come Sunday.

Sam Ssimbwa’s side have drawn a record eight successive games and despite winning just two games this season, they remain unbeaten along with Vipers.

Going into the game, the four-time league champions will bank on their decent record against the day’s opponents.

Vitalis Tabu will be key for URA

In the previous ten league meetings, URA have only lost once to Fred Kajoba’s side winning four and drawing five.

“It’s high time we won,” said Shafik Kagimu, the URA skipper. “It’s a tough game away from home but we are ready,” he added.

The URA technical staff and players too watched on as Bright Stars lost to Police FC on Wednesday and hopefully, they got to know where to hurt their opponents.

Nelson Senkatuka, Brian Kayanja and Mahad Kisekka will be key for the hosts while Mathew Tayo, Kagimu and Said Kyeyune.

Bright Stars are 5th on the log with 19 points and will jump to second with victory if Onduparaka fails to win at home Police.

Tenth placed Tax collectors are on 14 points and will jump to 7th with maximum points.