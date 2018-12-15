CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA sugarcoats home victory over Mtibwa in first leg

CAF Confederation Cup (1st Round – First Leg)

KCCA (Uganda) 3-0 Mtibwa Sugar (Tanzania)

Patrick Kaddu celebrates with his trademark dance (Photo: John Batanudde)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club out-smarted Tanzania’s Mtibwa Sugar 3-0 in the opening leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first round tie played at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Three second half strikes from Allan Kyambadde, Patrick Henry Kaddu and Allan Okello won the game for the 12-time Uganda Premier League winners before passionate crowd.

Allan Kyambadde was on the score sheet (Photo: John Batanudde)

The opening 45 minutes ended goal-less before the game was lit up with a powerful Kyambadde shot from just outside the goal area three minutes into the second half.

Kaddu rose up at the far post to nod home Kyambadde’s cross from the right on 75 minutes as he performed the trade mark dance after scoring.

Patrivk Kaddu heads in against Mtibwa Sugar (Photo: John Batanudde)

With three minutes to the climax of the game, Okello had a stunning beautiful curl past goalkeeper Shaaban Shaaban to seal the victory for the home side, an early advantage coming to the second leg next weekend.

The visiting team was unlucky not to take the lead in the opening stanza of the game when towering forward Jafari Kibaya hit the crossbar in the 38th minute.

Allan Okello celebrates his goal (Photo: John Batanudde)

Either sides called for their three changes on the sunny afternoon decimated by slight rain drizzles.

The Mutyaba duo of Muzamiru and Mike replaced Gift Ali and Jackson Nunda respectively while Muwadda Mawejje came on for second goal scorer Patrick Henry Kaddu with 14 minutes left on the clock..

Mtibwa’s technical team too, called for the changes in a bid to salvage the a respectable result.

Haruni Chanongo replaced dread-locked Salum Kihimbwa. Juma Liuzio came on for Ismail Aidan Mhesa before Issa Awadh paved way for Henry Shindika.

KCCA carries a 3-0 lead to the return leg that will be played on Sunday, 23rd December 2018 in Dar es salaam.

Team Line Ups

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Timothy Dennis Awany (Captain), Hassan Musana, Lawrence Bukenya, Allan Okello, Gift Ali Abubakar (63’ Muzamiru Mutyaba), Jackson Nunda (81’ Mike Mutyaba), Patrick Henry Kaddu (76’ Muwadda Mawejje), Allan Kyambadde

Subs Not Used: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Herbert Achai, Eric Ssenjobe, Isaac Kirabira

Mtiwa Sugar XI: Shaaban Shaaban (G.K), Ally Sharifu, Dickson Mbeiky, ShaabanNditi (Captain), Cassian Cassian, Ismail Aidan Mhesa (74’ Juma Luzio), Issa Awadh (78’ Henry Shindika), Salum Kihimbwa (63’ Haruni Chanongo), Ally Yusuph, JafariKibaya, Issa Issa

Subs Not Used:Benedict Tinocco Mlekwa (G.K), Salum Kanoni, Riphat Msuya, Dickson Nickson Job