Espinoza optimistic of overturning Constantine defeat

Javier Martinez Espinoza

Vipers SC will have to score two unanswered goals past Constantine to advance to the group stages of the Caf Champions League after the loss in Algeria but Javier Martinez Espinoza is optimistic.

The Vipers SC coach admitted it was always going to be tough away in Algeria but his side kept themselves in the tie with just a 1-0 defeat.

“Constantine was at home and we knew it was going to be tough today but unfortunately, we lost but we had a good match,” said Espinoza.

“We came for a result but when they got an opportunity, they scored but we have a chance in Kampala.

The Mexican believes at home at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende with home fans and different environment, it will be another game.

“It will be different back home. Different environment, different atmosphere and the fans.

The Venoms will be boosted by the return of midfielder and inspirational captain Taddeo Lwanga as well as defender Geoffrey Wasswa who missed the game through suspension.