Onduparaka Vs Police Preview: Caterpillars target Cops scalp

Police celebrate their goal against Ndejje in the previous game

Sunday December 16, 2018

Onduparaka Vs Police – Green Light stadium, Arua 4pm

Onduparaka have an opportunity to stretch their winning run over Police to four straight games when they host Abdallah Mubiru’s side at Green Light stadium, Arua on Sunday.

The Caterpillars, 1-0 losers to Bul in their last game have won three games in succession over the Cops including a 5-0 mauling last season at Namboole.

But the 2005 champions head into the game full on confidence after edging Bright Stars 1-0 at Lugogo and have lost just one of their last eight games.

Gadafi Gadinho, Ceaser Okhuti will be imperative for the hosts who will jump to second on the log with a win while 7thplaced Cops will rely on Juma Balinya, Pius Kagwa and Ruben Kimera for goals with Hassan Kalega and Simon Mbaziira manning the midfield.

A rare win in Arua for Police will lift them to 5th on the 16-team log.