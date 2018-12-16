﻿Bashir Mutanda wants to keep improving

Bashir Mutanda is joined by Charles Lwanga in celebrating his first goal [Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE]



Bashir Mutanda says he wants to continue improving his game in order to help his team as well.

The SC Villa forward is enjoying the form of his life scoring in six successive league games including a brace that downed rivals Express FC at Namboole on Friday.

“It’s a proud moment scoring two goals against our arch rivals,” said Mutanda. “But the most important thing is that the team has picked points since we were desperate for such a result,” he added.

On his form that has seen him go top of the goalscorers’ charts, Mutanda says its team work and personally wants to keep banging in the goals.

“As a player, I want to keep improving every day. The form is down to hard work, team work as well as the technical team.

The former Vipers player spent two seasons on loan at Kirinya Jinja SS under coach Charles Ayiekoh and was lured to move to Villa Park by Moses Basena who quit after eight games without a win.

“Coach Basena gave me chance to play here and am grateful whenever I don the Villa Jersey. Special thanks to him as well as coach Ayiekoh who has been so supportive in my career so far.

Mutanda and SC Villa are now four points above the drop zone after an abysmal start to the campaign and next on menu is a trip to Paidha Black Angels on December 29.