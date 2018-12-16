AFCON 2019: Egypt, South Africa bid for hosting rights



Egypt and South Africa were the only countries that announced their candidature before the close of business on Friday, 14th December 2018, the deadline for countries interested following the decision to strip Cameroon of the hosting rights. | © JOHN BATANUDDE

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 tournament will either be hosted in Egypt or South Africa.

The two countries according to the continental football governing body, Confederation of African football (CAF) applied for the hosting rights of the prestigious event that will have 24 countries.

Concerning the process to agree an new host country for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African football conforms that formal applications have been received from the Egyptian and South African football associations to host the 2019 tournament. CAF Statement

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

Cameroon was stripped off of the hosting rights after delays in stadia construction as well as the political general security of the country.

The West Africans had originally beat Algeria and Ivory coast to host the tournament.

South Africa last hosted the AFCON in 1996, a momentous year when they also won this championship.

Egypt has hosted this event thrice in 1974, 1986 and 2006.

Morocco, Ghana and Congo Brazzaville had earlier expressed interest in hosting the event but never submitted in their applications.

CAF will confirm the host country on 9th January, 2019.

For the first time since inception in 1957, the AFCON tournament will be hosted in summer, kicking off on 15th June and will climax on 13th July 2019.

Uganda is among the 12 countries already confirmed to play at next year’s tourney.