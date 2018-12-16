Defender Ojara signs for Swedish division one club

Ugandan born defender Daniel Ojara agreed a one year deal with Swedish first division club, Kungsor F.C.

The strong central defender who can also play at right back joins Kungsor from third tier side, Scandinavian Football Club.



It is a big opportunity to elevate up the ladder from third division to a first division club, Kungsor FC. I am ready to continue working hard. Daniel Ojara, Ugandan born defender

Daniel Ojara with a friend in Sweden

Ojara left Uganda four years ago in 2014 with a mission to seek greener pastures having earlier landed the opportunity to train with the Chelsea Youth Academy in England during the 2012/13 season..

He has previously played semi professional football in Kenya with Thika United, before departing for Sweden in 2014.

During his stay in Sweden, he had so far played for IFK Goteborg and GAIS Under-12 sides before switching allegiance to Scandinavia.

Most recently, Ojara got the opportunity to train with English side Portsmouth Football Club on a trial stint.

He has also played for the Uganda U-17 and U-21 teams twice and 5 caps respectively.