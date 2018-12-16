How BUL squandered 2 goal lead in stalemate with sworn rivals Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Joel Madondo was among the scorers for Kirinya-Jinja in the fight back to draw with BUL during the Jinja derby

Uganda Premier League (Sunday results):

Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-2 BUL

Bright Stars 0-2 URA

Onduparaka 2-1 Police

The much awaited Jinja derby between Kirinya-Jinja S.S and BUL at the Might Arena lived to its true billing with the thrills, goals, charged moments, tension and passionate crowd.

The two clubs played to a two all draw in a Uganda Premier League derby duel on Sunday.

BUL led the opening half with a 2-0 advantage before succumbing as either sides picked a point from the well attended encounter.

Former Bright Stars player Farouk Banga scored as early as the first minute of the game with a powerful header off midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama’s curling corner kick.

Deogracious Ojok doubled the goal tally on the half hour mark with the assist attributed to Richard Wandyaka.

In the second half, BUL returned a different entity, wearing a unique skin.

Vincent Zziwa replaced Jeromy Kirya for Kirinya-Jinja S.S’s first change on the evening and Douglas Timothy Owori was rested for James Otim.

Fred Amaku pulled at least a goal back 11 minutes into the final half.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ Madondo got cautioned moments after Kirinya-Jinja’s goal tugging BUL goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

On 58 minutes, BUL rested left back Richard Matovu for Faisal Mulehdu.

With an hour of action played, Anthony Mayanja who has been of late deployed as a right back replaced striker Faizal Muwawu.

Joel Madondo brought the game level on 66 minutes with a well struck acrobatic effort to spark wild cheers from the home crowd.

BUL’s duo of Timothy Douglas Owori and Richard Wandyaka were booked by referee Rashid Kimera.

David Bagoole, a midfielder for BUL was named the Pilsner man of the match.

Last week, Bagoole was also named man of the match in Kirinya-Jinja’s 1-0 win away to Paidha Black Angels 1-0 in Arua.

For the point earned, Kirinya-Jinja S.S improved to 7th having fetched 18 points from 12 matches played.

BUL remains 6th with 19 points off 11 matches, same number of points as Bright Stars who fell at home to URA 2-0, also on Sunday.

In the other match played, Onduparaka won 2-1 over Police at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

The league returns on Tuesday with one game, KCCA hosts Paidha Black Angels at Lugogo before Vipers travel to Njeru to face BUL at the FUFA Technical center stadium.

Team Line Ups:

Kirinya-Jinja S.S XI:

Emmanuel Rubangakene (G.K), Allan Drajua, Isma Kawawulo, Douglas Muganga, Isaac Isinde, Nelson Mandela, Jeromy Kirya (47’ Vincent Zziwa), David Bagoole, Faizal Muwawu(60’ Anthony Mayanja), Fred Amaku, Joel Madondo

Subs Not Used:

Atiino Opoka (G.K), Junior Debbo,, Dan Sewava, Rajab Sabir, Joseph Opolot

Head coach: Charles Ayiekoh Lukula

BUL XI:

Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Farouk Banga, Richard Matovu (58’ Faisal Mulehdu), Abdul Mayanja, Willis Otong, Patrick Sembuya, Villa Oromchan, Joshua Lubwama, Deogracious Ojok, Richard Wandyaka (67’ Yunus Sibira), Timothy Douglas Owori (46’ James Otim)

Subs Not Used:

Paul Mujampani (G.K), Musa Walangalira, Daniel Shabena, Jean Kambale Muhindo

Head coach: Peter Onen

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Rashid Kimera

Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

Assistant Referee 2: Michael Kalule

Fourth Official: David Odoi

Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa