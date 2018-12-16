KCCA Player Ratings: KCCA 3-0 Mtibwa Sugars | CAF CC

Allan Kyambadde put up a Man of the Match Performance [Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE]



A glittering second half show from KCCA against Mtibwa earned the Ugandan side a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kasasiro scored through Allans Okello and Kyambadde and Patrick Kaddu but how did the players perform on the day as per individual performance.

Charles Lukwago 6.0: Rarely tasted but didn’t inspire confidence at time when Mtibwa threatened.

Filbert Obenchan 6.0: Didn’t defend so well in the first half but improved when the visitors sat back in the second half.

Hassan Musana 7.0: He was as hard as a rock and the decision making on the day was class.

Timothy Awany 6.0: He was given a torrid time by the on form Jaffary Kibaya and earned what looked like a silly yellow card but overall, he was defensively sound.

Lawrence Bukenya 7.0: He was superb on the day giving cover to the defence but also circulated the ball with finesse.

Gift Ali 5.0: He did struggle to create an impact playing as a right wing back but looked better when he switched to the middle before being replaced by Muzamiru Mutyaba.

Jackson Nunda 7.5: He was twice denied by Mtibwa Sugar goalkeeper but with the ball at his feet, he was a joy to watch and also helped KCCA hold on to the ball

Mustafa Kizza 6.0: He created a couple of chances with his left foot but a below par performance from the lad in regards to standards set.

Allan Okello 8.0: Even when KCCA didn’t look the part in the first half, he looked better and capped the brilliant second half performance with a beauty of a strike that literally ended the tie.

Patrick Kaddu 6.0: He scored a typical Kaddu goal but missed a couple of good chances in the first half.

Allan Kyambadde 8.0: A goal and an assist in the game but also missed some good chances in the first half when it looked easier to score than miss.

Substitutes

Muzamiru Mutyaba 6.0: He helped the team keep the ball and circulated the ball well.

Muwadda Mawejje 5.0: He offered width to the team with his runs on the right but his decision making on when to cross or pass let him down often.

Mike Mutyaba 5.0: His impact was minimal but he set up Okello for KCCA’s third on the day.