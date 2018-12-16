Kirinya Jinja SS rally to force draw in Jinja derby thriller

Results

KirinyaJinja SS 2-2 Bul FC

Kirinya Jinja SS players congratulate Nelson Mandela (42) after scoring against Nyamityobora

Kirinya Jinja SS rallied from two goals down to salvage a point at home to Bul FC in a thrilling Jinja derby played on Sunday at the Mighty Arena.

Farouk Banga and Deogratius Ojok scored in the first half to give the visitors a two goal lead at half time.

Banga put the visitors in the lead with arguably the fastest goal of the season with a goal inside the first minute before Ojok extended the lead on the half hour mark.

It was a different second half for either team as Kirinya Jinja SS through Fred Amaku and Joel Madondo netted to keep their unbeaten run in this particular derby.

Amaku began the fight back with a goal in the 56th minute and Madondo drew both teams level ten minutes later.

Kirinya improved a place to go 7th on the table while Bul stay 6th with 19 points.