Ondu edge Police to go second

Onduparaka 2-1 Police

Onduparaka registered their routine win over Police at the Green Light stadium, Arua to go second on the Uganda Premier League table.

The Caterpillars won 2-1 against a determined Cops side with goals from Rashid Toha and Ceaser Okhuti before Simon Mbaziira pulled one back for the visitors.

Toha converted a penalty inside ten minutes and the hosts took a goal cushion into the break.

In the second half, they scored again through Man of the Match Ceaser Okhuti in the 56th minute.

Mbaziira, scorer in the 1-0 win over Bright Stars on Wednesday gave Abdallah Mubiru’s charges hope for a comeback with a goal after just three minutes.

From then on, it was tense for the hosts with the 2005 champions piling pressure for a leveller but they held on for all points.

With 21 points from 12 games, Simeon Masaba’s charges are now on 23 points, one behind KCCA the log leaders but have played one more game than the Kasasiro.

Police who have only failed to score in only two games are now 9th with 17 points.