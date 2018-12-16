Thousands embrace the Kampala Kids Run 2018

Thousands of kids that turned up at the Kids Run

Thousands of children braved the early morning drizzles to take part in the 2018 StarTimes Kids Run on Sunday at the Uganda Museum.

The race which included 1.5 km for ages between 3-8 and 3km for children aged 9-14 were high competitive.

The race for the 1.5 Km was flagged off at 6.30am at the Uganda Museum through Tuffnell drive, Mawanda road, Kira Road and back to the venue whereas the 3km race started from Uganda museum through, Tuffnell drive to Kira Rd police traffic lights and back to the starting point.

There were medals for six girls and as many boys while over 20 children won other goodies like gift hampers, TV sets and decoders from the run’s main sponsors.

StarTimes CEO Andy Wang believes such an event will help discover future athletes as well as keep the young generation fit.

“From this, it’s easy to shape future athletes for the country as well keep the young generation fit,” said Wang.

Proceeds from the kids race will be used to provide safe water to other kids in less privileged communities in Arua that will be delivered in January next year.