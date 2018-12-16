URA end winless run with victory at Bright Stars

Result

Bright Stars 0-2 URA

Sam Ssimbwa could afford a smile

After seven successive draws, URA has finally returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Bright Stars at Champions stadium, Mwererwe.

Robert Omunuk and Charles Ssempa secured the all-important win for Sam Ssimbwa’s side with goals in the first and second half respectively.

Omunuk curled a beautiful free kick past the experienced Hamza Muwonge for URA’s sixth goal of the season that left the home fans frozen on the half hour mark.

Ssempa ensured safety of points with a second goal in the 75th minute after a howler by Muwonge in Bright Stars’ goal.

Prior to the game, URA had drawn against Maroons, Nyamityobora, SC Villa, Bul, Police, Tooro United and Mbarara City.

Bright Stars had also not lost at home prior to Sunday and have now lost two games in a row that keeps them 5th on the log with 19 points while URA have jumped to 7th with 17 points.