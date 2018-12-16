We should have done even better, says Mike Mutebi

Allan Okello was on the score sheet against Mtibwa

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi believes his side could have won with a better goal margin against Mtibwa Sugar who they beat 3-0 at Lugogo in the Caf Confederation Cup.

A sparkling second half performance saw the hosts score through Allan Okello, Patrick Kaddu and Allan Kyambadde to put a foot in the next round of qualifiers.

“With the chances we created, we should have scored more,” said Mutebi. “But overall, am happy that we at least out away three chances,” he added.

The tactician also believes Mtibwa Sugar tactics in the second half helped invite pressure and says they didn’t defend smartly.

They played with 10 men behind the ball and invited us. For us, we had the ball and at times we were careless and didn’t use it well but I don’t think they defended smartly.

Mutebi also promised they won’t go with a defensive mentality in the return leg but go all out.

“Whether it ends 7-8 is okay but we shall play our way.

KCCA have played in the group stages of the continental competitions in the last seasons and are likely to feature for a third successive campaign as well.