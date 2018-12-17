CAF Confederation Cup: Muhammad Shaban nets first club goal in Raja Casablanca’s massive home win

Muhammed Shaban scored his first goal at Raja Club Athletic during their 5-0 home win over Gabon’s Mberi Sportif in the CAF Confederation Cup

CAF Confederation Cup

Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) 5-0 Mberi Sportif (Gabon)

Uganda Cranes striker Muhammad Shaban scored his first ever goal at Raja Club Athletic as the Moroccan side humiliated Gabon’s Mberi Sportif 5-0 during a CAF Confederation Cup first leg played at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Sunday.

All the five goals arrived in the second half with Shaban crowning the day with an 88th minute tap-in.

Banoune opened the scoring seven minutes into the second half.

Benhalib doubled the scores with a 58th minute strike before Achchakir’s well drilled penalty made it four on 68 minutes.

Banoune returned to scoring business 7 minutes from fulltime and Shaban wrapped the scoring business on the night two minutes from full time.

Raja Casablanca carries an overwhelming victory ahead of the return leg next week in Libreville.