Football

CAF Confederation Cup: Muhammad Shaban nets first club goal in Raja Casablanca’s massive home win

ago
by David Isabirye
TwitterFacebookInstagram
Muhammed Shaban scored his first goal at Raja Club Athletic during their 5-0 home win over Gabon’s Mberi Sportif in the CAF Confederation Cup
  • CAF Confederation Cup
  • Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) 5-0 Mberi Sportif (Gabon)

Uganda Cranes striker Muhammad Shaban scored his first ever goal at Raja Club Athletic as the Moroccan side humiliated Gabon’s Mberi Sportif 5-0 during a CAF Confederation Cup first leg played at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Sunday.

All the five goals arrived in the second half with Shaban crowning the day with an 88th minute tap-in.

Banoune opened the scoring seven minutes into the second half.

Benhalib doubled the scores with a 58th minute strike before Achchakir’s well drilled penalty made it four on 68 minutes.

Banoune returned to scoring business 7 minutes from fulltime and Shaban wrapped the scoring business on the night two minutes from full time.

Raja Casablanca carries an overwhelming victory ahead of the return leg next week in Libreville.

I thank Allah for my debut goal at Raja Club Athletic. Alhamudullilah

Muhammed Shaban, striker at Raja Club Athletic

You May Also Like

Uganda Cup 2018/19: Fair draw for big name clubs, prize money increased

Defender Ojara signs for Swedish division one club

How BUL squandered a two-goal lead in stalemate with sworn rivals Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Leave a Reply