Luwagga back to Iasi after loan spell at Bate Borisov

Luwagga Kizito in action for Bate [Photo: Bate Borisov]

Uganda Cranes midfielder William Luwagga Kizito has left Bate Borisov after his expiry of his loan deal the club has confirmed.

The midfielder who joined the UEFA Europa League side in August has returned to Iasi according the Bate’s official website.

Лувага Кизито покидает БАТЭ



Благодарим Кизи за время, проведенное в нашем клубе, и желаем успехов в дальнейшей карьере! pic.twitter.com/BVvISrAz3s December 17, 2018

The former Vipers SC attacking midfielder has made four appearances for the club; 3 in the league and once in the national FA Cup

“Upon expiration of the lease agreement with BATE FC, forward Luvaga Kizito leavesthe ranks of the “yellow-blue” and returns to the Romanian “Polytechnic” fromIasi at the address of the former registration. Recall that the Ugandan footballer joined the team of Alexei Baga in the middle of August-2018, played 4 matches, and did not score points on the“goal plus pass” system (championship – 3, National Cup – 1).

We thank Kesey for the time spent in our club and wish you success in your future career!

Besides Vipers, Bate and Iasi, Luwagga has also previously featured for Portugal sides Leixoes, Covilha and Rio Ave.