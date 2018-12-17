Mutebi insists all league titles in past 20 years were fixed

KCCA celebrate championship

In an exclusive interview with Mike Mutebi back in May 2016, he said the 2015/16 league title he won for KCCA was the only genuine triumph in Ugandan league football.

That didn’t attract as much attention until two weeks ago when he repeated equally the same statement at the send-off of outgoing KCCA Executive Director, Jennifer Musisi.

Ready to be sacrificed

On Monday December 17, the KCCA gaffer who doesn’t mince his words insists he put his arm to be sacrificed since he knows it’s true.

“I put my arm to be sacrificed because I know it’s true,” he told Bukedde journalist Muzamiru Mayiga as per audio recordings.

“All the titles that have been won in the last twenty years have been fixed. It’s not only KCCA but Villa, Express, you know URA. It’s known but because some of you who are not candid and frank, you know these things and you fear.

Mike Mutebi

Mutebi still insists clubs used to have budgets for match fixing in the previous year’s adding that teams were found it tough on the continent where they weren’t aided.

“I am honest. Yes, there used to be a budget for those years not only at KCCA and these were found out at the continent where they were not aided.

Sack me if you want

In December 2015, Mutebi’s colleague Sam Ssimbwa was suspended from duties as KCCA assistant coach after an audio recording that allegedly belonged to him saying he can bribe referees to win games.

But Mutebi fears none of that saying if his employers feel what he says is unethical, let them sack him.

“I am sticking to it. It’s a fact, its fact. So if maybe my employers feel it’s wrong, then they can sack me. No problem with it. But am honest, it’s been general and you know it, you know it and somebody had to come out and say it and we shall even start pointing at individuals who have been in it.

Commission of Inquiry

At the end of last season, Fufa instituted a commission of inquiry into match fixing and a report was handed to the FA a couple of weeks ago.

Mutebi revealed that what he knows, he told the commission including what former SC Villa boss Ben Immanuel Misagga told him before the Jogoos semi-final clash with Vipers in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

“Misagga told me what happened before their match with Vipers. I told him that as presidents, why don’t you go to the commission and tell this. So when he told me, I got a chance and went to the commission and told them everything and others I know. I know he cant deny because he told it to me. It’s the truth that will help us and I don’t regret anything and I still say it.

The utterances come out at a time when nothing from the commission report has been made public and it remains to be seen whether that will ever happen and culprits brought to book.