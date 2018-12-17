Uganda Cup 2018/19: Fair draw for big name clubs, prize money increased



The round of 64 draws for Uganda’s biggest knock out football competition, the ‘Stanbic Uganda Cup’ were held at Serena Hotel in Kampala on Monday, 17th December 2018.

Majority of the top flight Uganda Premier League clubs have landed ”fair draws” with light opposition.

The defending champions KCCA will kick off at home against FUFA Big league side Amuka Bright Stars.

Vipers kick off away from home against Fort Portal’s Rushkere Growers.

SC Villa will host a yet to be identified Buganda side.

It is a tricky draw for record winners Express who play away to Paidha Black Angels.

Mbarara City hosts Maroons, the only fixture that pits two sides in the top flight.

Former winners URA host Jinja Municipal Council Hippos in the opening round.

There is an increase in prize money for the participating clubs and exciting rewards for football fans.

The 2018/19 edition was officially launched by the FUFA President Moses Magogo flanked by the Senior Marketing Manager from Stanbic Bank, Sonia Karamagi, FUFA Executive committee member –cum-marketing committee chairperson Rogers Byamukama, FUFA Marketing Director Esther Musoke, among others.

The prize money has been increased from Ug.shs 90M to Ug.shs 120M with the winning club smiling home with Ug.shs 40M, runners up Ug.shs 20M, semi-finalists Ug.shs 10M, quarter finalists Ug.shs 5M and Ug.shs 2.5M for each of the clubs that finish at the round of 16 stage.



Our Vision as FUFA is to become the top footballing nation in Africa. The mission is to develop the game through competitions as the Stanbic Uganda Cup. At the end of the 90 minutes, we always have winner. I thank Stanbic Bank for the trust and confidence in us as a federation. The increased financial resource in terms of prize money is a sign of confidence that external stakeholders (as sponsors) have in FUFA. We shall organize a much better competition. Starting at the round of round of 16, the games will be live on Television. We shall continue to sell passion and entertainment. Moses Magogo, FUFA Boss



Uganda is our home. Football is more than recreation of late. We want to make this a journey to remember.We have increased the prize money from Shs. 90 Million to Shs 120M .I am so excited and cannot wait for the competition to kick off at the round of 64. We look forward a great season.

Sonia Karamagi

Aisha Nalule, FUFA Competitions Director super vised the draws.

The Round of 64 matches are expected to kick off starting the 18th December 2018

Uganda Cup 2018/19 – Round of 64 Draws:

1 – Vipers Vs Rushkere Growers (Fort Portal)

2 – Akadot (Kumi) Vs Kitara (Hoima)

3 – Kira United Vs St Mary’s or Makindye Cubs

4 – SC Villa Vs Buganda 3

5 – Water FC Vs Saviour (Lira)

6- KCCA Vs Amuka Bright Stars

7 – Admin (Tororo) Vs Doves All Stars (Arua)

8- Bumate United (Bundibungyo) Vs Ntinda United (Kampala)

9 – BUL Vs Kataka

10 – U-Touch (Gulu) Vs Mvara (Arua)

11 – Kyetume Vs UPDF

12 – Paidha Black Angels Vs Express

13 – Buganda 2 Vs Edgars or Fire Fire

14 – Busia Young Vs Onduparaka

15 – Mbarara City Vs Maroons

16 – St Stephen or Lugunjja Vs Budondo

17 – Tepper (Ngora) Vs Buganda 4

18 – Bukedea Town Council Vs Dove

19 – Tooro United Vs Entebbe FC

20 – Proline Vs Light S.S

21 – Western 1 Vs Kiboga Young

22 – Calvary (West Nile) Vs Kabale Sharp

23 – Wakiso Giants Vs Vision

24 – Western 3 Vs Kirinya-Jinja S.S

25 – Bright Stars Vs Western 2

26 – Kachumbala Rock Stars Vs Nyamityobora

27 – Kireka United Vs New Villa

28 – Buganda 1 Vs Koboko Rising Stars

29 – Police FC Vs Boma FC

30 – URA Vs JMC Hippos

31 – Ndejje University Vs Kansai Plascon

32 – Nebbi Central Vs Catada or Nansana FC