Busiika victims launch lawsuit against FMU

FMU president; Dusman Okee

Victims accident in Busiika have launched legal action against the local motorsport governing body, FMU following an accident during a fundraising sprint in Busiika last month.

During the event, a rally car lost control, veering off the track and into spectators. One fan died and several others sustained serious injuries.

A statement from the victim’s lawyers; Sebugwawo and company advocates read in part; “We are to bring legal action against the executive members of the federation for breach of duty, negligence, failure to prevail and deter the event well knowing that there was a non-compliancy to the mandatory requirements.”

Last month, FMU granted an event to former national rally champion Ponsiano Lwakataka. Lwakataka was fundraising for a new car.

The lawyers of the victims argue that the event was illegal since it was not indicated on the 2018 FMU calendar.

They also say the event did not have a legitimate speed lift issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

FMU general secretary, Joseph Mwangala acknowledged receipt of the notice.

“It’s true we received the notice and it’s being handled by our lawyers. At the moment, I cannot comment anything since our lawyers are handling the issue,” said Mwangala.

Two victims are currently hospitalised at Mulago Hospital.

Kawowo Sports talked to Ronald Ssenyondo who along with his wife are being treated for multiple fractures.

“Ever since we entered the hospital, no official from FMU has ever visited us. My wife broke her ribs, arms. She has to undergo a number of operations. But upto now we have not heard from the organisers of the event.”

Last month’s accident was the second major incident happening during the short distance event this year