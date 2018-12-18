Kaddu stars as KCCA humiliates Paidha Black Angels to consolidate top spot

Striker Patrick Henry Kaddu scored a hat-trick as KCCA humbled Paidha Black Angels 3-0. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League

KCCA 3-0 Paidha Black Angels

Uganda Cranes center forward Henry Patrick Kaddu starred with three goals as KCCA humbled visiting Paidha Black Angels 3-0 at the StarTimes Stadium on Tuesday.

Kaddu scored a first half hat-trick with goals coming in the 15th, 20th and 43rd minutes.

The first was a headed effort off Mustafa Kizza’s delivery on the left wing after a quarter of an hour played.

The second, a sublime finish past goalkeeper John Kalumba’s right inside the goal area following an earlier blocked effort by Allan Okello.

KCCA’s Allan Okello (right) in action. He missed two chances in the second half. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

The visitors were forced into an early change when midfielder Muhammad Kasirye (apparently from the sick ward with a bout of malaria) was replaced by Charlie Adam Anjuvuku after 33 minutes.

Kaddu completed his hat-trick at the stroke of half time with another finish clearly cleared off the line by Jerry Adebu.

The third goal was only indicated by the first assistant referee Gilbert Nyendo after the center referee George Olemu had waved play on.

KCCA thus smiled back to the locker-rooms for the mandatory half time break with a three goal cushion.

KCCA striker Henry Patrick Kaddu took his personal tally to 6 goals in the league. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

As the two sides returned for the second half, KCCA introduced teenager Steven Sserwadda replaced another teenager Herbert Achai two minutes inside the final stanza of the fairly attended game also graced by Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre.

Kaddu and Allan Okello would have added to KCCA’s goals in quick succession but the visitor’s defence line and goalkeeper John Kalumba in particular were equal to the task ahead of them.

Paidha Black Angels then called off dreadlocked striker Jackson Nsubuga for Patrick Arua coming to the final 20 minutes of the game.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi ushered in a double change when Allan Kyambadde and Abubakar Gift Ali were introduced for the hat-trick hero Kaddu.

KCCA left back Eric Ssenjobe is closed down by Paidha Black Angels’ Khalid Odagiu. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

For the magical performance on the cloudy evening, Kaddu earned himself the man of the match accolade that comes with Shs.100,000 and a plaque that will be handled later.

KCCA records their 8th victory in 12 matches to consolidate grip on the summit of the league standings with 27 points.

Consequently, Paidha Black Angels remains bottom lagged with just 4 points of 12 matches.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Eric Ssenjobe, Timothy Denis Awany, Herbert Achai (47’ Steven Sserwadda), Lawrence Bukenya, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello, Patrick Henry Kaddu (79’ Allan Kyambadde), Jackson Nunda (79’ Abubakar Gift Ali)

Subs Not Used: Tom Ikara (G.K), Hassan Musana, Isaac Kirabira, Gift Ali,Mike Mutyaba

Head coach: Mike Hilary Mutebi

Paidha Black Angels XI: John Kalumba (G.K), Shaban Wasswa, Francis Otim Bithum, Khalid Odagiu, Sula Ssekamwa, Jerry Adebu, Muhammad Kasirye (33’ Charlie Adam Anjuvuku), Andrew Kidega, Cromwel Rothomiu, Jackson Nsubuga (69’ Patrick Arua),Ceasar Olega Sahni

Subs Not Used: Benson Orom (G.K), Julius Malingumu, Brian Okumu, Floribert Pithua

Head coach:Muhammad Kisseka

Reactions:

We travelled in the night and reached in the morning. There was an element of fatigue. I am optimistic that we shall improve as the league moves on. The leading team at the moment in the league has 27 points. No team is safe from relegation. We shall beef up the team in the second round especially midfielders. We have to make changes with about 7 to 10 players. Muhammad Kisseka, head coach Paidha Black Angels



Paidha Black Angels gave us a good test ahead of our CAF Champions league return leg with Mtibwa Sugar. They (Paidha Black Angels) invited us to play around their final third. I need more from the players. We had a brilliant first but the players switched off in the second half. One of the academy graduate players Herbert Achai sent out a perfect statement with a decent performance. I am happy for the three goal hero Patrick Henry Kaddu. He will always score because we create the chances. Mike Hilary Mutebi, KCCA FC Manager