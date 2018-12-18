KCCA Vs PBA Preview: Hosts target swift return to winning ways

Tuesday December 18

KCCA Vs Paidha Black Angels – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Allan Okello will be vital against PBA

After faltering against rivals Express FC at Wankulukuku last week, 12-time champions KCCA target a return to victorious ways with a home game against Paidha Black Angels.

Mike Mutebi’s charges were unbeaten prior to the 3-2 defeat against the Red Eagles and failure to beat lowly placed Paidha at home will be a disaster.

“It’s not going to be a walk in the park,” said MikenMutebi, KCCA manager. “But we are confident of a good game and all points after the loss at Express,” he added.

Allan Kyambadde is expected to lead the KCCA attack along with Patrick Kaddu and Allan Okello doing the creative roles for the former champions, who are without injured Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Bernard Muwanga and Julius Poloto.

A win will open a four points’ gap at the top for the Yellow Boys while a stunning win for the visitors will see them jump from the log bottom to 15th.