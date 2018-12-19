AFCON U-20: Tough draw for countries prior to kick off in February 2019

West Africans Nigeria will face bitters rivals Nigera alongside with South Africa and Burundi in group A at the 2019 AFCON U-20 championship

2019 AFCON U-20 Finals:

2nd – 17th February

In Niamey and Maradi Cities, Niger

The draw for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Niger 2019 was held

at the Technical Centre of the Niger Football Federation in Niamey city.

Confederation of Africa Football Association (CAF) Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, conducted the draw with the assistance of two former Niger players representing different generations, Moussa Kanfidena and Issoufou Dante.

The highlight of the draw witnessed West African teams finding themselves in the same group, group B.

The quartet Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso and Ghana were all drawn in Group B dubbed ‘group of death’ in the 21st edition of the youth tournament.

The four teams will rekindle their existing rivalry as they battle for places at the last four.

Hosts Niger found themselves in Group A with neighbours Nigeria with South Africa and Burundi completing the pack.

Niger are debutants whilst Burundi is making a return after their historic exploits in 1995, where they lost to Cameroon in the final.

Seven-time winners Nigeria on the other hand stages a return after missing out on the last edition in Zambia in 2017.

The final tournament will be held from 2-17 February 2019 in the Niger cities of Niamey and Maradi.

All the four semi-finalists semi-finalists will qualify to represent the African continent at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019.

AFCON U-20 Draw:



Group A – Niger (Host), South Africa, Nigeria, Burundi



Group B – Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana