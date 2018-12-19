Batambuze, Ssekisambu part of Gor Mahia squad for CAF Champions League duty in Nigeria

Gor Mahia line up (Photo: Gor Mahia FC)

Kenya’s representatives in the CAF Champions League, Gor Mahia, left for Nigeria on Wednesday morning ahead of the return leg with Lobi Stars.

K’Ogalo goes into the Saturday tie carrying a 3-1 advantage having overwhelmed their opponents.

Gor Mahia’s contingent consists of 18 players, two of which are Ugandan stars Shafiq Btambuze and Erisa Ssekisambu.

The team will be without midfielder Ernest Wendo who is suspended.

Jaques Tuyisenge and Samuel Onyango (brace) were on target at Kasarani stadium over the weekend in the victory and the side will be looking to protect their lead to make the group stages of the competition for the first time.

Traveling Squad

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch, Fredrick Odhiambo

Defenders: Harun Shakava, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Pascal Ogweno

Midfielders: Humphrey Mieno, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Cercidy Okeyo

Strikers: Erisa Ssekisambu, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Mustafa