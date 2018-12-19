BUL Vs Vipers Preview: The venoms to gauge self-prior to CS Constantine return leg

Vipers will use this as a perfect warm up for Saturday’s return leg against Algeria’s CS Constantine at the St Mary’s Stadium as well as playing catch up to run away leaders, Kampala Capital City Authority (27 points from 12 matches).

Uganda Premier League (Wednesday, 19 December 2018):

BUL Vs Vipers

At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (4 P.M)

It is third against sixth as the Uganda Premier league returns on a rare Wednesday match day when Vipers visit BUL at the FUFA Technical Center.

Vipers Sports Club is currently third on the 16 team log with 21 points off 9 matches as BUL sits 6th (having accumulated 19 points).

It is one game that will serve different purposes for the two clubs in action.

Vipers will use this as a perfect warm up for Saturday’s return leg against Algeria’s CS Constantine at the St Mary’s Stadium (Ugandan side lost 1-0 from first leg last Friday in Algers).

As well, they will be playing catch up in the domestic league to run away leaders, Kampala Capital City Authority (27 points from 12 matches).

On other hand, maximum points for BUL will see the Jinja based side displace Vipers from third place.

Peter Onen, head coach at BUL Football Club



Javier Martinez Espinoza, head coach at Vipers Sports Club

Talking points:

BUL is coached by Uganda U-17 head coach Peter Onen, a tactician knowledgeable with game preparations as well as tactical awareness during the progress of the game.

Mexican Javier Martinez Espinoza, the Pilsner Uganda Premier League coach of October 2018 is at the helm of Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa’s owned side.

The two coaches will plan a great deal for this crucial fixture that comes at an opportune moment in time when the rest of the clubs shall not be in action.

Geoffrey Wasswa returns to boost the Vipers’ side

Wasswa, Lwanga return:

Vipers’ duo of team captain Tadeo Lwanga and utility player Geofrey Wasswa return to the team fold after missing the away trip to Algeria because of suspension.

As the technical team plots for the Saturday game, the two players are therefore expected to be granted that crucial game time.

The fitness of two goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora and Bashir Ssekagya remains a mystery following injuries.

It goes without a saying therefore that Derrick Ochan who replaced Ssekagya will command the starting slot against BUL at the FUFA Technical center.

Defender Livingstone ‘C4’ returns to the Eastern part of the country to face a Jinja club since his transfer from Kirinya-Jinja S.S las tsummer.

He is expected to partner with either Wasswa or Halid Lwaliwa with Ibrahim Kiyemba deployed on the right and Yayo Kato Lutimba on the left back.

Lwanga, Brian Nkuubi, Duncan Sseninde, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Moses Waiswa, and Tom Masiko are all midfield options.

Abraham Ndugwa is joined by Tito Okello and Daniel ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma to celebrate a goal

The attack line that has managed 14 goals in 9 matches has Tito Okello, Daniel Sserunkuma and Abraham Ndugwa, Noah Wafula, Joseph Janjali and Davis Kasirye.

Enter the BUL Football Club team. Fresh from rallying from two goals down to share a point with nemesis entity Kirinya-Jinja S.S, BUL has the pedigree and will power to pull off a decent result against Vipers.

BUL players celebrate an away goal against Maroons. BUL won 2-1

Bow-legged goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo is expected to maintain his slot in the goal posts ahead of Paul Mujampani.

Farouk Banga, captain Abdul Mayanja, Willis Otong and either Faizal Muledu or Richard Matovu will play at the back.

Former Vipers’ holding midfielder Patrick Ssembuya, Yunus Sibira, Daniel Shabena lanky player Joshua ‘Letti’ Lubwama, James Otim will provide Peter Onen with the options in central midfield.

BUL XI vs Tooro United at Njeru. BUL lost 1-0 at home

The quest for goals will be led by former Paidha Black Angels and URA center forward Villa Oromchan alongside Deogracious Ojok, Hamis Tibita, Jean Pierre Kambale Muhindo Richard Wandyaka and Douglas Owori.

The game will kick off at 4 PM.