CAF Confederation Cup: Injury sidelines on-form striker Kaddu from KCCA’s contingent to Dar es salaam

CAF Confederation Cup (1st Round, Return Leg):
Saturday, 22nd December 2018
Mtiibwa Sugar (Tanzania) Vs KCCA (Uganda)
At Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam
*KCCA leads 3-0 from first leg
On-form KCCA striker Patrick Henry Kaddu was among the notable names omitted from the team contingent that departs Thursday morning for Dar es salaam ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup return leg with Tanzania’s Mtiibwa Sugar this Saturday.
Kaddu, scorer of a hat-trick in the 3-0 league triumph over debutants Paidha Black Angels was injured in the closing stages of the match on Tuesday and has been left behind alongside Julius Poloto and Benard Muwanga.
Kaddu was also one of the KCCA scorers against Mtiibwa Sugar during the 3-0 first leg at Lugogo last week.
The Allan duo of Kyambadde and Okello were also on target against Mtiibwa in Kampala.
There is a slot for goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, rested in the 3-0 win against Paidha Black Angels on Tuesday. during a Uganda Premier League duel.
Teenagers Steven Sserwadda, Allan Okello, Eric Ssenjjobe, Lawrence Bukenya and Herbert Achai, all academy graduates make the team.
Other members on the team include skipper Timothy Denis Awany, Hassan Musana, Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Muwadda Mawejje, Allan Kyambadde, Abubakar Gift Ali, Jackson Nunda as well as the Mutyaba duo of Mike and Muzamiru.
The team will fly aboard Kenya Airways on Thursday morning at 3:50 am, with a stop over at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 5:05 am before then later connect to Daresalaam at 6:45 am.
The team is expected to land in Dar e Salaam at 8:10 am.
The contingent comprises of 18 players, seven technical team members, two media personnel and other officials.
FUFA Executive committee member Agnes is the leader of delegation.
KCCA has a 3 goal cushion ahead of the return leg.
KCCA FC Team Delegation to Tanzania:
Players:
Goal Keepers: Charles Lukwago, Jamil Malyamungu
Defenders; Fillbert Obenchan, Timothy Dennis Awany (Captain), Hassan Musana, Eric Ssenjobe, Kizza Mustafa
Midfielders: Achai Herbert, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Lawrence Bukenya, Isaac Kirabira, Muwadda Mawejje, Nunda Jackson, Sserwadda Steven, Gift Ali Abubakar
Strikers; Mike Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde
Officials:
Technical Team:
Manager: Mike Hillary Mutebi
Coach: Morley Byekwaso
Coach: Badru Kaddu
Goalkeeping coach: Daniel Kiwanuka
Trainer: Jackson Magera
Officials:
Leader of Delegation: Agnes Mugena
Board Member: Edgar Bwambale
Ag. CEO: Anisha Shahir Muhoozi
Ag. Manager Operations and Administration: Moses Kaddu
Public Relations Officer: Moses Magero Mwanje
Media Officer: Patrick Fred Ochieng
Doctors: Ivan Ssewanyana, Emma Tusuubira