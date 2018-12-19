CAF Confederation Cup: Injury sidelines on-form striker Kaddu from KCCA’s contingent to Dar es salaam

KCCA on-form striker Henry Patrick Kaddu will miss the Dar es salaam trip to face Mtiibwa Sugar because of a leg injury picked in the game against Paidha Black Angels. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

CAF Confederation Cup (1st Round, Return Leg):

Saturday, 22nd December 2018

Mtiibwa Sugar (Tanzania) Vs KCCA (Uganda)

At Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam

*KCCA leads 3-0 from first leg

On-form KCCA striker Patrick Henry Kaddu was among the notable names omitted from the team contingent that departs Thursday morning for Dar es salaam ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup return leg with Tanzania’s Mtiibwa Sugar this Saturday.

Kaddu, scorer of a hat-trick in the 3-0 league triumph over debutants Paidha Black Angels was injured in the closing stages of the match on Tuesday and has been left behind alongside Julius Poloto and Benard Muwanga.

Kaddu was also one of the KCCA scorers against Mtiibwa Sugar during the 3-0 first leg at Lugogo last week.

The Allan duo of Kyambadde and Okello were also on target against Mtiibwa in Kampala.

There is a slot for goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, rested in the 3-0 win against Paidha Black Angels on Tuesday. during a Uganda Premier League duel.

Mike Mutebi talks to the players

Teenagers Steven Sserwadda, Allan Okello, Eric Ssenjjobe, Lawrence Bukenya and Herbert Achai, all academy graduates make the team.

Other members on the team include skipper Timothy Denis Awany, Hassan Musana, Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Muwadda Mawejje, Allan Kyambadde, Abubakar Gift Ali, Jackson Nunda as well as the Mutyaba duo of Mike and Muzamiru.

The team will fly aboard Kenya Airways on Thursday morning at 3:50 am, with a stop over at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 5:05 am before then later connect to Daresalaam at 6:45 am.

The team is expected to land in Dar e Salaam at 8:10 am.

The young stylish left back Eric Ssenjjobe makes the KCCA traveling team to Dar es salaam. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

The contingent comprises of 18 players, seven technical team members, two media personnel and other officials.

FUFA Executive committee member Agnes is the leader of delegation.

KCCA has a 3 goal cushion ahead of the return leg.

KCCA FC Team Delegation to Tanzania:

Players:

Goal Keepers: Charles Lukwago, Jamil Malyamungu

Defenders; Fillbert Obenchan, Timothy Dennis Awany (Captain), Hassan Musana, Eric Ssenjobe, Kizza Mustafa

Midfielders: Achai Herbert, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Lawrence Bukenya, Isaac Kirabira, Muwadda Mawejje, Nunda Jackson, Sserwadda Steven, Gift Ali Abubakar

Strikers; Mike Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde

Officials:

Technical Team:

Manager: Mike Hillary Mutebi

Coach: Morley Byekwaso

Coach: Badru Kaddu

Goalkeeping coach: Daniel Kiwanuka

Trainer: Jackson Magera

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Agnes Mugena

Board Member: Edgar Bwambale

Ag. CEO: Anisha Shahir Muhoozi

Ag. Manager Operations and Administration: Moses Kaddu

Public Relations Officer: Moses Magero Mwanje

Media Officer: Patrick Fred Ochieng

Doctors: Ivan Ssewanyana, Emma Tusuubira