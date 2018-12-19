Christmas Pool cup 2018: Pool stars Ssejjemba, Ankah eye successful title defence

Shiela Ankah and Ibra Ssejjemba will be in the limelight as the two pool players eye successful Christmas cup title defence.

2018 Christmas Pool Cup:

22nd & 23rd December

D-Arena Bar & Grill, Namirembe Road – Kampala

Pool players Ibrah Ssejjemba and Sheilah Ankah will be under the limelight as the 2018 Christmas pool cup takes center stage this coming weekend.

The two players won the 2017 edition held at Rock Catalina pool bar in Ntinda, Kampala.

These players, alongside 160 others will compete the top honours as the two day long season ending championship takes returns on the 22nd and 23rdDecember 2018 at D-Arena Bar and Grill along Namirembe road in Kampala.

I have been training well and I expect to compete and defend my title Sheillah Ankah, Ronz pool club player

Besides the trophy, the winners will also pocket some money, get a medal, certificate of merit as well as the crucial seeding points.

The male winner shall get shs 1.5M and shs 1M for the female winner.

The prize monies scroll down to the losing quarter finalists

Mansoor “Muto” Bwanika, the reigning national pool champion will also be a player to watch

Other contenders:

Reigning national open pool champions Mansuur ‘Muto’ Bwanika (male) and Ritah Nimusiima (ladies) are two other players eyeing the top crowns to finish the season on a high note.

2016 Christmas cup winners Sula Matovu and Lukia Nayiga remain top contenders as well coming to the 2018 championship.

Two time national open winner Fahad Sswankambo, three time Christmas pool winner Amos Ndyamanamwe, the ever fresh Jonah ‘Joker’ Turigye, Simon ‘The Computer’ Lubulwa, Alfred ‘Black Sheep’ Gumikiriza, Musa Ssekiliba, Geofrey ‘Fire’ Ssetumba, Hazali Lukomwa, Uthuman ‘Salongo’ Bukenya, Charles Ssegawa, William Busingye,Joseph Kasozi and the deaf pool player Ivan Kanyesigye among others are some ofthe others are some of the other male players in contention for the top prizethat comes along with 6 seeding points.

Left handed Ritah Nimusiima pockets a ball on the pool table

Besides Ankah and the 2018 Nile special female pool winner Nimusiima, the other female players ready to battle on the pool tables include Angella Busingye, 2015 christmas pool champion Vicky Namuyanja, Brenda Tendo, left hander Vivian Kagoya, Sharon Mirembe, Zaimati Nabafu, Justine Nampeebwa, Tracy Nambafu, Lydia Ayebazibwe among others.

The tournament will cue off on Saturday, 22nd December 2018 and wind up the following day.