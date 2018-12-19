FIFA Referees 2019: One slot added to Uganda

William Oloya will don the prestigious FIFA Referee badge for the epoch 2019. Uganda has 22 FIFA Referees for the 2019 footballing season

The number of Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Referees allocated to Uganda has been increased by one from 21 referees in 2018 to 22 in the forth coming year, 2019.

The four male center referees maintained are; newly named Airtel FUFA Referee of the year Brian Miiro Nsubuga, Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi (Doctor), Ali Sabilla Chelangat and William ‘Engineer’ Oloya.

Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Mark Ssonko, Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Musa Balikoowa Ngobi and Issa Masembe are the assistant referees.

Miiro Nsubuga (middle)

There are two new faces on the list of women center referees in Diana Murungi and Florence Ayaro.

The third one is Shamirah Nabadda, a beneficiary of the CAF Referees’ young talent programme.

Shamirah ”Keko” Nabadda on duty

Lydia ”Lyn” Nantabo Wanyama, Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi and Jane Mutonyi are the female assistant referees.

Lydia Nantabo Wanyama

Keneddy Kawagga Bazirio is a new face among the FIFA Beach Soccer Referees.

The other three maintained on the list include; Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa and Muhammad Ssenteza Muhammad.



The office of the CEO is in receipt of the approved list of FIFA referees for 2019. FUFA would like to congratulate the referees as we continue to promote Integrity, Fitness and Performance (IFP) with a group that plays a key role in the beautiful game of football. The referees are expected to maintain high standards when selected for duty on the domestic and international scene. We are also glad that the number of FIFA referees has increased by one slot from 21 last year to 22 in 2019 Ahmed Hussein, FUFA Communications manager

Ivan Kintu Bayige on duty

FIFA assistant referee, Mark Ssonko (right)



The new season effectively kicks off on 1st January to 31st December 2019.

A busy calendar awaits the FIFA Referees in the year 2019 with a couple of continental tournaments coming up as the CAF U-17, U-23, AFCON as well as the club engagements (CAF Champions and Confederation cup).

The full list of Ugandan FIFA Referees 2019:

Referees (Men): Brian Miiro Nsubuga, Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi (Doctor), Ali Sabilla Chelangat, William ‘Engineer’ Oloya

Assistant referees (Men): Mark Ssonko, Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Musa Balikoowa Ngobi, Issa Masembe

Referees (Women): Shamirah Nabadda, Diana Murungi, Florence Ayaro

Assistant referees (Women): Lydia ”Lyn” Nantabo Wanyama, Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi, Jane Mutonyi

Beach Soccer: Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa, Muhammad Ssenteza, Keneddy Kawagga Bazirio