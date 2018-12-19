FIFA Referees 2019: One slot added to Uganda

The number of Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Referees allocated to Uganda has been increased by one from 21 referees in 2018 to 22 in the forth coming year, 2019.
The four male center referees maintained are; newly named Airtel FUFA Referee of the year Brian Miiro Nsubuga, Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi (Doctor), Ali Sabilla Chelangat and William ‘Engineer’ Oloya.
Mark Ssonko, Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Musa Balikoowa Ngobi and Issa Masembe are the assistant referees.
There are two new faces on the list of women center referees in Diana Murungi and Florence Ayaro.
The third one is Shamirah Nabadda, a beneficiary of the CAF Referees’ young talent programme.
Lydia ”Lyn” Nantabo Wanyama, Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi and Jane Mutonyi are the female assistant referees.
Keneddy Kawagga Bazirio is a new face among the FIFA Beach Soccer Referees.
The other three maintained on the list include; Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa and Muhammad Ssenteza Muhammad.
Ahmed Hussein, FUFA Communications manager
The office of the CEO is in receipt of the approved list of FIFA referees for 2019. FUFA would like to congratulate the referees as we continue to promote Integrity, Fitness and Performance (IFP) with a group that plays a key role in the beautiful game of football. The referees are expected to maintain high standards when selected for duty on the domestic and international scene. We are also glad that the number of FIFA referees has increased by one slot from 21 last year to 22 in 2019
The new season effectively kicks off on 1st January to 31st December 2019.
A busy calendar awaits the FIFA Referees in the year 2019 with a couple of continental tournaments coming up as the CAF U-17, U-23, AFCON as well as the club engagements (CAF Champions and Confederation cup).
The full list of Ugandan FIFA Referees 2019:
Referees (Men): Brian Miiro Nsubuga, Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi (Doctor), Ali Sabilla Chelangat, William ‘Engineer’ Oloya
Assistant referees (Men): Mark Ssonko, Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Musa Balikoowa Ngobi, Issa Masembe
Referees (Women): Shamirah Nabadda, Diana Murungi, Florence Ayaro
Assistant referees (Women): Lydia ”Lyn” Nantabo Wanyama, Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi, Jane Mutonyi
Beach Soccer: Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa, Muhammad Ssenteza, Keneddy Kawagga Bazirio