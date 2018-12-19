National Council of Sports lists top performing federations, associations in 2018

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Uganda Rugby Union, Uganda Netball Federation, Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF), Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) and the Motorsport Association of Uganda (FMU) were all singled out and recognised with plaques. PHOTO: Mugabi ARTS

Government remains committed towards supporting sports growth through the different sporting associations in Uganda.

The aforementioned stated was the red mark from the speech delivered by the State Minister in charge of sports Hon Charles Bakabulindi during an end of year dinner organised by the National Council of Sports at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo on Tuesday evening.

Bakabulindi’s speech arrived at a time when a couple of sports federations convened together to party as one family as hosted by the National Council of Sports.

Six sports federations were recognised for the exceptional work, results delivered and high level of organisation through out the year 2018.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Uganda Rugby Union, Uganda Netball Federation, Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF), Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) and the Motorsport Association of Uganda (FMU) were all singled out and recognised with plaques.



Government remains committed towards supporting the natural growth of sports in the country with increased funding, technical support and infrastructural development among others Charles Bakabulindi, Minister of state for Sports

Magogo gets the FUFA plaque from Hon Charles Bakabulindi. PHOTO: MUGABI ARTS

FUFA boss Moses Magogo spoke on behalf of all the sports federations in the country, lauding Government upon the helping hand in running sports and reminding them of the challenges faced therein;

He also hinted on the desire for perform well since a plat form to compete on the international scene has been created before he highlighted the challenges faced by the respective sports federations and associations, going forward.

I want to thank the Government of Uganda especially the President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta and the first Lady who is also the Minister of Education and Sports for the continued effort to support sports development in the country. We are now international contenders. There is sanity in sports federations with an improved cooperate image. There has been a recognised improved funding for all sports activities. However, a few challenges as limited equipment, facilities still remain a barrier. Uganda would be able to host the TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations, but we lack the stadia. I congratulate everyone who has done well in the year 2018. Moses Magogo

Sports Federations are managers of the sport in the country. We shall continue to support you in the best way possible with the objective of taking part in a couple of national and international competitions and deliver the best results. There is need to compete than merely participate Bosco Onyik, Chairman of National Council of Sports.

Several employees of the National Council of Sports were also appreciated with cash prize worth 500,000 each and plaques.

Sarah Nalukenge (facility supervision), Paul Magumba (security), Tinka (office), Andrew Ddumba (Business and investment unit), Michael Mukerezzi (Accounts and finance department), Ivan Mugoowa among others were among the NCS staff appreciated.

Besides the already existing 45 federations that exist in the country at the moment, it was also noted that three more federations were added to the list – Akabaddi Federation, Uganda American Football Federation and Uganda Mountain Climbing Federation.

Meanwhile, the second edition of the colouful and insightful national council of sports quarterly magazine was also launched on the evening.

Guests wined and dinned at leisure.