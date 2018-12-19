Navigators, Excel Academy win honours in 2018 Entebbe Academies football tournament

Entebbe Navigators won the U-17 championship of the Entebbe Academies tournament

Entebbe Academies Football Tournament 2018

Finals: U-17

Entebbe Navigators 2-0 Excel Academy

Finals: U-14:

VT Tannclyf 1-0 Wagagai Warriors Academy

Finals: U-10

Excel Soccer Academy 1 (5) – 1 (4) Elite Soccer Academy

The annual Entebbe Soccer Academies tournament was successfully concluded within the Municipality.

Excel Soccer Academy won the U-10 event, VT Tannclyf triumphed in the U-14 catergory and hosts Entebbe Navigators were the top performers in the U-17 event.

The day long championship attracted close to 20 academies with Entebbe Municipality held at the Works play ground and Muslim land playing field (opposite Entebbe Night Riders discotheque).

Isaac Sserinya scored a brace in Entebbe Navigators’ slim 2-0 win over Excel Academy in the under 17 event.

The Entebbe Navigators’ team finished unbeaten, having scored 8 goals.

VT Tannclfy overcame Waggagai Warriors 1-0 in the U-14 final as Excel Academy needed a 5-4 win against Elite academy to take the U-10 bragging rights.

VT Tannclfy U-14 team won the championship

Normal time in the U-10 final had ended one goal apiece.

The victors were handed trophies, gold medals, certificates and sets of jerseys.

The runners up per age group were rewarded with medals (silver) and training bibs.

Eight teams took part in the U-17 event, seven registered for the U-14 and six teams in the U-10 catergories.