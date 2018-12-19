Odoch turns down two FUFA Big League job offers



Former Uganda Cranes international James Odoch does not desire to coach in the second tier league, at least at the moment.

The development follows the coach’s bold decision to politely turn down two offers from FUFA Big League entities Ntinda United and Jinja Municipal Council Hippos Football Clubs.

First Ntinda United came knocking onto the doors of the CAF ‘B’ licenced tactician before Jinja Municipal Council Hippos.



I am not attached to any club and have not decided to join any club at the moment. I have been approached by Ntinda United FC and there was nothing conclusive. Secondly, JMC Hippos also approached me but I boldly told the director (Faisal Muhammed) that I would recommend someone and chip in with advise here and there once in a while James Odoch, former Uganda Cranes winger and now CAF B licenced coach

CAF B Licenced coach James Odoch.

Odoch was head coach at top tier side Nyamityobora FootballClub before he tendered in his resignation following a string of indecent results at the debutants side.

Former Maroons and Onduparaka head coach Asaph Mwebaze has since taken over at the Mbarara based club.

Reportedly, Odoch, a former Uganda Revenue Authority assistant coach under Ibrahim Kirya, is destined for a move to the top flight football.



Let us keep the figures crossed. Something is cooking up and It will be made public within 48 hours to come or more. James Odoch on his future

Odoch has also previously coach at Jinja Municipal Council Hippos before he crossed over to URA and lately Nyamityobora (coached Nyamityobora both in the FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League).