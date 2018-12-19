Uganda Select team to Vietnam delays departure ahead of 18th BTV Cup

Striker Baker Buyala is part of the Uganda select team that will take part in the 18th Binh Duong Television Cup in Vietnam. They set off on Wednesday afternoon

18th Bình Dương Television Cup:

22nd – 30th December

At at Gò Đậu Stadium – Binh Duong City, Vietnam

A 26 man delegation from Uganda that was meant to travel to Vietnam ahead of the 2018 Bình Dương Television (BTV) Cup will depart on Wednesday, 24 hours than the earlier scheduled time.

The group was scheduled to depart Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning but due to logistical issues, the departure was extended forward.

This contingent has 20 players, a mixture from the three tier leagues – Uganda Premier League, the FUFA Big League (second division) and Kampala region (third division) as well as six officials led by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) second Vice President Darius Rashid Mugoye Kitibwa.

After getting the invitation from Vietnam, we sought clearance from FUFA, our parent body. Everything is in place for the team to travel on Wednesday afternoon Smart Obed, Tooro United Director

A lion’s share of these players is from Tooro United (formerly Soana Football Club).

George Senkaba and Godfrey Lwesibawa (left) will also travel with the team. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

The other clubs that contributed players include Onduparaka, Kirinya-Jinja S.S, Proline, Kitara and Nabweru based Kampala regional side, StMary’s.

The Tooro United players on the team include recently crowned Airtel FUFA Beach soccer player of the year Meddie Kibirige who travels as the goalkeeper, Meddie Kibirige, Eddie Ruhweza, Timothy Musinguzi , Frederick Nicholas Kigozi, Issa Lumu, Musa Mukasa, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Steven Luswata, Faizo Babalanda, Simon Sserunkuma, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Simon Peter Sserunkuma, Yafessi Mubiru, Baker Buyala and Jim Martin Matovu.

Others are from Abel Michael Eturude (Onduparaka), Faisal Ssekyanzi (St Mary’s), Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Proline)and George Ssenkaaba (Kitara)

Defender Mustafa Mujjuzi in action during the 2018 CHAN tourney in Morocco. Mujjuzi will also travel to Vietnam

Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach and U-23 volunteer coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula will head the technical wing of the delegation with Eric ‘Kawowo’ Ndifuna the head coach and Moses Tusiime as the team manager.

The select team has already secured clearance from the football mother body in Uganda, FUFA.

Charles Ayiekoh Lukula will travel as head of technical. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Uganda will be represented at this tournament for the third time since 2000 after KCCA (2009), Express (2010) and Sports Club Villa in 2011.

Sports Club Villa finished fourth during the 2011 event, having lost 1-0 to Saigon Xuan Thanh in the third place play off match.

The BTV Cup or Bình Dương Television Cup is an international friendly cup held annually at Gò Đậu Stadium.

Binh Doung has won this tournament a record five times in the previous 17 editions held.

The winner pockets $ 22,000 (at least Shs 81.4M) and the runners up half the winner’s purse.

Participating Countries:

There are a couple of invited clubs from across the world incountries as Brazil, France, Hungary, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, China,Cambodia Kingdom, Maldives, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, India, Uganda and the hosts Vietnam.

This tournament is a great plat form to market players and some of the direct benefaries from this championship include Moses Oloya, Noah Ssemakula and Idris Kaye.

Vietnam giants Becamex Bình Dương Football Club is the tournament reigning champion after defeating Brazil’s Vasco Da Gama 4-2 in post-match penalties following a one all draw in normal time.

The championship is organised by the Vietnam Football Federation and sponsored by Bình Dương Television.

Travelling Contingent

Players:

Officials

Head of Delegation: Darius Rashid Kitibwa Mugoye (FUFA 2nd Vice President)

Technical Assistant: Charles Ayiekoh Lukula (Head coach Kirinya-Jinja S.S)

Head coach: Eric ‘Kawowo’ Ndifuna (Assistant coach, Tooro United FC)

Medical officer: Aloysius Makubuya

Team manager: Moses Tusiime (CEO Tooro United FC)

Media Manager: Susan Nakanjako

BTV Cup winners since 2000:

2000 – Cang Sai Gon (Vietnam)

2001 – Ho Chi Minh City Police (Vietnam)

2002 – Binh Duong (Vietnam)

2003 – Binh Duong (Vietnam)

2004 – Dong Tam Long An (Vietnam)

2005 – Binh Duong (Vietnam)

2006 – Busan Kyotong (South Korea)

2007 – Matsubara (Brazil)

2008 – SHB Da Nang (Vietnam)

2009 – Duque De Caxias (Brazil)

2010 – Dong Tam Long An (Vietnam)

2011 – Matsubara (Brazil)

2012 – Binh Duong (Vietnam)

2013 – Binh Duong (Vietnam)

2014 – Korea University (South Korea)

2015 – Bangu Atletico Club (Brazil)

2016 – Shonan Bellmare (Japan)

2017 – Becamex Bing Duong (Vietnam)