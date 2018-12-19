Vipers edge BUL to go second

Vipers defeated Jinja based club BUL 3-1 at the FUFA Technical Center play ground to go second on the table standings with 24 points, three behind KCCA

Uganda Premier League

BUL 1-3 Vipers

Reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club defeated BUL 3-1 at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru on Wednesday.

StrikerDaniel ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma, Tito Okello and Duncan Sseninde scored the goals for the venoms.

BUL’s goal was netted by former Paidha Black Angels and URA striker Villa Oromchan.

Sserunkuma gave Vipers the lead after just two minutes.

The diminutive dread-locked tapped home inside the goal area past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo off a long free-kick delivery from the left by Yayo Kato Lutimba.

Villa Oromochan brought the game level, a simple tap off a cut back by roving left back Abdul Matovu nine minutes into the second half.

Okello restored Vipers’ lead with a stunning right footed shot from 25 yards with a quarter of an hour to play.

Second half substitute Duncan Sseninde put the game to bed with a sublime finish off the back post after BUL’s substitute Faizal Muledhu mistakenly set up the ball in Sseninde’s path.

Vipers attained their 7th victory of the season with 24 points, within three points’ reach of KCCA who have played two games more than Vipers.

BUL suffers their 3rd loss in 12 games as they remain 6th with 19 points.

The game offered a crucial platform for the Venoms as they look set to facing Algeria’s CS Constantine at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

Team Line Ups

BUL XI: Hannington Sebwalunyo (G.K), Farouk Banga, Richard Matovu, Abdul Mayanja, Willis Otong, Patrick Sembuya, Villa Oromchan, Joshua Lubwama, Deogracious Ojok. Daniel Shabena, Jean Pierre Kambale

Subs: Paul Mujampani (G.K), Faisal Muledhu, Musa Walangalira, Yunus Sibira, Richard Wandyaka, Hakim Magombe, James Otim

Vipers XI:Derrick Ochan (G.K), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Yayo Kato Lutimba, Halid Lwaliwa, Livingstone Mulondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Moses Waiswa, Tito Okello, AbrahamNdugwa, Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma

Subs: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Noah Wafula, Duncan Sseninde, Brian Kalumba, Joseph Janjali