AFCON U-17 2019: Uganda, 7 other countries eagerly await the draws

AFCON U-17 Championship:

14th – 28th April 2019

Dar es Salam – Tanzania

Draws: Thursday, 20th December 2018 – Milmani City Conference Centre, Dar es Salam

The draw for the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Tanzania 2019 will take place on Thursday, 20 December 2018 at Mlimani City Conference Centre Dar Es Salam at 19H30 local time (16H30 GMT).

The qualified teams are hosts Tanzania, Angola, Cameroon, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Uganda

The final tournament will be held from 14-28 April 2019 in Dar es Salaam with the semi-finalists qualifying to represent the continent at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2019.

Draw Procedure:

Tanzania, the host association and Guinea the 3rd of the last edition are seeded teams of level one since Mali the reigning champions and Ghana (runners up) did not qualify.

Therefore, Tanzania will be A1 and Guinea B1.

Level Two:

Cameroon and Angola (qualified teams to the final tournament of last edition) will be in pot 1.

Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Uganda will be under level 3 and pooled in pot 2.