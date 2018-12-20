CAF Champions League: North African referees to handle Vipers, CS Constantine return leg

The referees who handled Uganda Cranes’ 3-0 home win over Lesotho at Namboole will return to officiate Vipers’ return leg against Algeria’s CS Constantine at Kitende

CAF Champions League (1st Round, Return Leg):





Saturday, 22nd December 2018

Vipers (Uganda) Vs CS Constantine (Algeria)

At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

*CS Constantine has a 1-0 lead from first leg

Confederation of African football (CAF) appointed Egyptian match officials for the second leg of the CAF Champions league game between Vipers Sports Club and Algerian side CS Constantine.

This match will be played on 22nd December on the astro-turf of the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Ali Adelaid Mohammed is the match referee. Compatriots Mahmoud El Regal and Samir Gamal Saad are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

The same return to the country following their earlier game handled when Uganda Cranes overcame Lesotho 3-0 during an AFCON 2019 Qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium on 13th October 2018.

CS Constantine carries a slim 1-0 lead over Vipers following the first leg victory played at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium last Friday

The winner on aggregate will progress to the lucrative and prestigious group phase of the competition where each of the clubs at that stage is guaranteed of at least Shs 1 billion.

The losing side will be relegated to the CAF Confederation cup.

Match Officials: