CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA in Tanzania for Mtibwa return leg

KCCA Football Club contingent has touched base in Tanzania ahead of the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup tie against Mtibwa Sugar.
The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 22 at Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
A contingent of 31, 18 of which are players travelled to Dar via Nairobi in the wee hours of Thursday.
Notably excluded from the 18-man squad is striker Patrick Kaddu who was been left behind due to injury with his place on the team taken by Mike Mutyaba.
Promising youngster Steven Sserwadda who shone during the Uganda Premier League match against Ndejje University a couple of weeks ago made the trip along with returning Gift Ali.
The Kasasiro go into the return leg with a 3 goal advantage, having won the opening leg 3-0 with Kaddu, Allan Kyambadde and Allan Okello on target at Lugogo last Saturday.
KCCA FC Contingent
Players
- Goal Keepers: Charles Lukwago, Jamil Malyamungu
- Defenders: Filbert Obenchan, Timothy Awany (C), Hassan Musana, Eric Ssenjobe, Mustafa Kizza
- Midfielders: Herbert Achai, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Lawrence Bukenya, Isaac Kirabira, Muwadda Mawejje, Jackson Nunda, Steven Sserwadda, Gift Ali Abubakar
- Strikers: Mike Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde.
Officials (Technical Team)
- Manager: Mike Hillary Mutebi
- Coach: Morley Byekwaso
- Coach: Badru Kaddu
- Goalkeeping coach: Daniel Kiwanuka
- Trainer: Jackson Magera
Other Officials
- Leader of Delegation: Agnes Mugena
- Board Member: Edgar Bwambale
- Ag. CEO: Anisha Shahir Muhoozi
- Ag. Manager Operations and Administration: Moses Kaddu
- Public Relations Officer: Moses Magero Mwanje
- Media Officer: Patrick Fred Ochieng
- Doctors: Ivan Ssewanyana, Emma Tusuubira