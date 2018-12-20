CAF Confederation Cup: Uganda referees appointed for duty in Ghana

Mashood Ssali will be the center referee when Ghana’s Asante Kotoko hosts Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday

CAF Confederation Cup (1st Round, Return Leg):

Asante Kotoko (Ghana) vs Kariobangi Sharks (Kenya)

Saturday, 22nd December 2018

At Baba Yara stadium, Kumasi City

*First Leg ended goal-less in Nairobi

When Ghana’s Asante Kotoko takes on Kenyan representatives Kariobangi Sharks in the CAF Confederation Cup return leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, there will be enough Uganda presence.

For starters, Kariobangi Sharks is home to Ugandan born towering striker George Abege, a former Maroons and Sports Club Victoria University player as well back in the days.

The Sharks takes on Asante Kotoko in the return leg and the match will be handled by the Ugandan set of referees.

Mashood Ssali has been tasked with the center refereeing duties.

Compatriots Musa Balikoowa and Lee Okello are the first and second assistant respective referees.

In case the game fails to produce any scores, then penalties will be taken to decide who makes the next level.



Match Officials



Center Referee: Mashood Ssali (Uganda)



Assistant Referee 1: Musa Balikoowa (Uganda)



Assistant Referee 2: Lee Okello (Uganda)