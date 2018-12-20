CS Constantine optimistic ahead of Vipers tie

CS Constantine on arrival at Entebbe

Algeria’s CS Constantine arrived in the country on Wednesday full of optimism of finishing the job against Vipers SC.

The Algerian side won 1-0 in the first leg in Algeria and a draw will be enough to seal their spot in the group stages of the Caf Champions League 2018/19.

“We are glad to be here and we are positive to play and win,” said coach Lavan. “We didn’t achieve our target in the first leg. We wanted to score more goals but Vipers were solid,” he added.

“We shall try to win away and we are focused on that and go to the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

Vipers need to win a two goal margin to reach the group stages of the lucrative competition for the first time in history.