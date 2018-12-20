FUFA Big League 2018/19: Kitara, Wakiso Giants, Kyetume and Proline seek maximum points on the road

Kitara Football Club will seek maximum points as they travel to face Kabale Sharp (Photo: David Isabirye)

FUFA Big League 2018/19

Match Day 8 Games:

Rwenzori Group:

Kabale Sharp Vs Kitara – Kabale Municipal Stadium

Kansai Plascon Vs Ntinda United – Bishops S.S, Mukono

Bumate United Vs Proline – Christ High School play ground, Bundibugyo

Kiboga Young Vs Kireka United – Bamusussuta S.S play ground

Elgon Group:

UPDF Vs Kyetume – Bombo Military Stadium

Doves All Stars Vs JMC Hippos – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Light S.S.S Vs Wakiso Giants – Amuria High School play ground

Entebbe FC Vs Kataka – Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa

Nebbi Central Vs Bukedea Town Council – Nebbi play ground

The FUFA Big League returns back to the frey with nine matches lined up for match day 8.

Proline will be away to Bumate United in Bundibugyo

Rwenzori group log leaders Proline are away in Bundibugyo against Bumate United, one side that has blown hot and cold this term.

Shafik Bisaso’s coached Proline remains unbeaten and has only dropped two points from the goal-less away draw at Kitara on match day one played at Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

Edward Golola’s Kitara is also away to Villai Bianomugisha’s Kabale Sharp at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

Off form Ntinda United makes the short trip to Mukono to face Kansai Plascon at the Bishops S.S play-ground.

Promising league new comers Kiboga Young will play Kireka United at the Bamussussuta S.Splay ground in Kiboga.

Duff Luboobi in action for Wakiso Giants. PHOTO: Wakiso Giants Media

Under the Elgon group, table leaders Wakiso Giants face a stern test of character when they on high flying debutants Light S.S at the Amuria High School play-ground.

Light S.S fell 2-1 in their previous match against Bukedea Town Council in a Teso derby affair as Wakiso Giants needed a Duff Luboobi lone first half strike to win their immediate past game against visiting UPDF 1-0 at their fooster home of Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Jinja.

Win-less Entebbe, a side coached by Allan Kabonge Kivewala seeks for the first win in as many games when they host Mbale based Kataka at the Muteesa II Wankulukukuku Stadium.

Light SS XI team that overcame Entebbe 2-1 at Wankulukuku Stadium

Entebbe FC XI

Entebbe’s last game last week witnessed them pick a point off JMC Hippos at the Kakindu Stadium in Jinja during the one all draw last Thursday.

Entebbe FC striker Rashid Kudra scorer of their opener in Jinja will need a late fitness test after suffering a knock in the game. However skipper Brunno Sserunkuma, Solomon Wafula, Kenneth Tumusiime, Godfrey Kana and many others are all available for selection.

In other games on the day, Alex Isabirye’s Kyetume travels to the intimidating Bombo Military stadium to face Steven Bogere’s UPDF.

Kyetume team. They visit UPDF at Bombo Military Stadium

JMC Hippos make the long trip away to West Nile to face Doves All Stars at the Green Light Stadium.

Nebbi Central, another debutant side in the league will entertain Bukedea Town Council in Nebbi.

Three clubs will earn promotion to the Uganda Premier League for the 2019/2020 season.