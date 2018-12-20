FUFA responds to Mike Mutebi’s league fixing claims

Mike Mutebi

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has responded to the claims made by Mike Mutebi regarding the fixing of league titles.

The KCCA FC Manager retaliated what he had said in a couple of years ago during the team send off the outgoing KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi that all league titles but one in the last two decades had been fixed.

“I put my arm to be sacrificed because I know it’s true. All the titles that have been won in the last twenty years have been fixed. It’s not only KCCA but Villa, Express, you know URA,” Mutebi said to Bukedde journalist Muzamiru Mayiga.

Mutebi’s claims have shaken the table at Mengo and the football governing body in the country has issued a short statement on the matter.

FUFA has observed that there have been statements made in the media attributed to KCCA FC Manager Mike Mutebi about predetermination of football results in the top flight League. The matter at hand will be brought before the Statutory competent bodies of FUFA and will be managed to conclusion. Fufa Statement on league fixing claims

It should be noted that Fufa instituted a commission of inquiry into match fixing at the end of last season and a report was submitted a few weeks ago.