Uganda in Pot 2 (Level 3) ahead of the Afcon 2019 Finals Draws

Uganda Cubs celebrate

The Uganda Cubs have been put in Pot 2 (Level 3) of the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals due in Tanzania.

The draw will take place on Thursday, 20 December 2018 at Mlimani City Conference Centre à Dar Es Salam at19H30 local time (16H30 GMT).

The final tournament will be held from 14-28 April 2019 in Dar es Salaam with the semi-finalists qualifying to represent the continent at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2019.

The eight qualified teams are: Angola- Cameroon- Guinea-Morocco- Nigeria- Senegal – Tanzania (host) and Uganda.

Level 1:Tanzania, the host association and Guinea the 3rd of the last edition are seeded teams of level I (Mali the champion and Ghana the runner up of the last edition did not qualify). Tanzania will be A1 and Guinea will be B1.

Based on the results of the last edition (final tournament and qualifiers) the standing will be as follows:

Level 2 (pot 1): Cameroon and Angola (qualified teams to the Final tournament of last Edition).

Level 3 (pot 2): Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Uganda

The first team to be drawn from the 1st pot will be in group A and a ball will be drawn from pot 3 containing the position of group A to determine its position (A2-A3-A4); then the second team to be drawn will be automatically be in group B, then a ball will be drawn from pot 4 to determine its position (B2-B3-B4).

For the 4 remaining teams in pot 2, the ballto be drawn first will be in group A and a draw will be done to determine itsposition (A2-A3-A4) from the third pot and the ball drawn 2nd will be in group B and a draw will be done to determine its position (B2-B3-B4) from pot 4. The same procedure will be repeated until all the teams are drawn.