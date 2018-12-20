Uganda to challenge Russia’s title defense at the 2019 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup

Jamila Nansikombi

The countries to compete at the 2019 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup in Xi’an have been confirmed.

The competition whose inaugural edition happened in October this year will have 38 teams who will stand in the way of Russia that won both categories in the 2018 event.

Among the countries to challenge the throne will be Uganda’s women who qualified for the event by virtue of their ranking on the continent.

Four teams were given a pass to the October 2-6, 2019 event and these are the 2 Russian teams as defending champions and the 2 Chinese teams as hosts.

Uganda women’s team of Jamilah Nansikombi, Ritah Imanishimwe, Hope Akello and Jane Asinde played at this year’s tournament winning two and losing as many group games.

Participating Teams



Men: Argentina, Brazil, China (hosts), Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Mongolia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Qatar, Romania, Russia (reigning champs), Serbia, Slovenia, South Korea, Turkey, Ukraine, USA.

Women: Belarus, China (hosts), Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Mongolia, Netherlands, Romania, Russia (reigning champs), Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine.